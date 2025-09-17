Davis: Vick very well may got Power Four coaching shot, but probably not in 2026

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Brent Pry was officially shown the door at Virginia Tech early Sunday afternoon and, as is customary, the speculation of whom will follow Pry as the Hokies' head coach began almost immediately.

Who will lead the storied program into 2026? After all, Tech hasn't tasted the prominence it once enjoyed since Frank Beamer walked away after the 2015 campaign. 2011 was its last trip to a major bowl game when the program finished 11-3 and fell in the Sugar Bowl to Michigan (remember the Danny Coale catch that was called no catch?). Justin Fuente led the Hokies to a 10-4 showing during his first season in 2016, but that was the highest point of a stretch that has now lasted more than a decade, a stretch headlined by falling short of expectations.

So the rumor mill has been churning now since Saturday night and one name popped up on a list or two- Michael Vick.

Vick's ties to Virginia Tech and his recent move into college coaching make this speculation natural. After all, is there a more loved figure to wear a Hokie uniform than the one who helped catapult the program among the national powerhouses? Could there be a better fit than the player whose highlight reels will be played as long as football exists?

"I've got to win for NSU," Vick said Tuesday when asked about the speculation. "I'm just dialed in. The most important thing is finding ways to help my guys learn how to play the game at a high level."

The green and gold return home to face Sacred Heart this Saturday, as they look to even their record at 2-2, and while the head coach didn't straight up deny any interest in the Virginia Tech gig, he made it clear where his focus lies right now.

"With all these things circling, I've got to juggle this on a daily basis," he added. "That's what's most important. I can't see that far into the future, even though I look into the future and I try to get my players to look into the future."

Of course, Vick returning to Virginia Tech would make quite the splash. He may be a future head coach of the Hokies. He very well may get the chance to lead a power conference team. I just don't see it being in 2026.

For starters, Virginia Tech brought Brent Pry to Blacksburg in 2022 as a first time head coach. He had never led his own program before, though had been in the college coaching ranks since 1992 and at the Division I level since 1995. Pry experienced plenty of success as a defensive coordinator at the highest levels of college football, including at Vanderbilt from 2011-2013, then at Penn State from 2014-2021.

But Vick does not have that extensive assistant coaching resume. He served as an intern with Andy Reid in Kansas City during training camp in 2017 and was briefly the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends of the AAF, though never put on the headset in a game. The former QB's resume is extensive and impressive, though his coaching resume is still in its infancy.

Virginia Tech is likely looking for somebody who has head coaching experience. The need to hit a home run with this hire weighs heavily on the administration for a program hungry to return to championship form.

Vick also needs to accumulate some wins to show that he's grasping the coaching process. After all, that's what it all comes down to, right? The Spartans enter the week 1-2 with an overtime win over Virginia State serving as the lone victory on the head coach's ledger to date, more than likely the first of many, but those many are yet to come.

Don't get me wrong, Vick gets coaching. He said Tuesday that he never really felt uncomfortable in the head coaching position. The former quarterback is a football guy to his core and, while the administrative part of the job takes some getting used to, the on-field work has Vick feeling right at home.

"When it comes to the football part, that's where I get excited," he said. "I feel like that's like a release for me, to actually get to the game and be able to watch my guys just go out and put it all out on the field after we've worked hard throughout the week, it kind of reminds me of when I played."

He seems to get the media part of it as well. A former high-profile player, Vick has had plenty of interactions with the media throughout his career, then was a member of the sports media as an NFL analyst for FOX following his playing career, a position he held until taking over as Norfolk State's head coach. When it comes to representing his program, in my opinion, so far Vick has handled it brilliantly. He answers questions thoughtfully, respectfully and intelligently. He doesn't brush anybody off. His demeanor hasn't changed, regardless of the outcome of a game. He knows the responsibility that comes with being the face of a Division I college football program.

Follow the pattern of high-profile former NFL names to enter coaching. Deion Sanders is the first to come to mind, an eight-year high school coach before taking over Jackson State in 2020. After a 4-3 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Sanders led the Tigers to a program-record 11 wins, a SWAC title and a berth in the celebration bowl. After the 2022 season, Primetime was hired by Colorado. His first season in Boulder saw the Buffalos finish 4-8, but he followed that up with a 9-4 campaign as Colorado tied for first in the Big 12 Eastern Division.

Then there's Eddie George, who was hired by Tennessee State in 2021. George spent four years with the Tigers, who went 9-4 in 2024 and earned a spot in the FCS playoffs. The former running back is currently in his first year leading the program at Bowling Green.

Both Sanders and George spent at least three years at their respective FCS institutions. They built up their resumes, reputations and win totals.

What will Vick's chapters look like at Norfolk State? I'm excited to see them and I think he'll do well. He's brought a spotlight to the program and the campus that they haven't seen before. Players who otherwise may not consider the Spartans may do so now because they get to learn from one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Jackson State experienced a resource jump thanks to Sanders and there's no reason to think the Newport News native won't have the same impact on NSU.

Vick is in a year of firsts- his first spring game, his first preseason camp, his first game, his first win. He and the Spartans are continuing to chase several more- his first victory over a Division I opponent, his first conference triumph, his first winning season, his first championship.

Chances are he'll get his first power conference job, but probably not next year.

And if Virginia Tech has anything to say about it, whomever takes over in 2026 won't make a new coaching hire necessary in Blacksburg for a long time.