Double-digit defeat to Duquesne ends rough Cayman Islands Classic for Old Dominion

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS (WTKR)- The growing pains for Old Dominion in Mike Jones's first season as the program's head coach continued this week in the Cayman Islands.

Devin Ceaser scored 23 points, but it wasn't enough as the Monarchs fell to Duquesne, 67-54, in the seventh place game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday. The silver and blue wrap up their stay at the event 0-3, with defeats at the hands of Boston College and High Point before the Dukes topped them as well.

After being close most of the opening frame, Duquesne opened up some cushion. Ceaser's jumper tied the game at 14 with 9:24 to go in the half, but the Dukes closed the stanza on a 12-5 run to hold a 26-19 advantage at the break.

Duquesne would widen the gap to double digits, but the Monarchs charged back. Dani Pounds' dunk with 12:09 remaining in the contest trimmed the deficit to 40-34, but the Dukes surged again and led by at least eight points the rest of the way. Old Dominion would not lead at all during the course of the contest.

Jones watched his team struggle from the floor, as the Monarchs connected on just 32.8 percent of their shot attempts and were just 2-17 from beyond the arc.

In addition to his 23 points, Ceaser came away with three steals as well. Stephaun Walker paced the silver and blue on the boards, coming down with 10 rebounds.

ODU falls to 2-6 on the season and returns to Charway Arena on Monday when the Monarchs host William & Mary. Tipoff is slated for 7:00 PM.