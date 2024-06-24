Earnhardt Jr. to race at Langley Speedway in Hampton

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- One of NASCAR's most famous names will get behind the wheel at Langley Speedway in Hampton next month, giving area racing fans quite the treat.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take part in the Hampton Heat event on July 20, the track announced Monday afternoon.

"Looking forward to running the Hampton Heat @ Langley Speedway," Earnhardt Jr. said in a social media post. "See ya there."

Looking forward to running the Hampton Heat @LangleySpeedway. See ya there. pic.twitter.com/IuNBg2jROj — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 24, 2024

Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time racing following the 2017 NASCAR Cup season, but continued to make occasional starts here and there, mainly in the Xfinity series. He's also been in the broadcast booth with NBC Sports and is co-owner of JR Motorsports. Earnhardt was one of the sport's biggest names during his full-time career, winning the Most Popular Driver Award 15 straight times from 2003-2017. He won two Cup series titles and has two Daytona 500 checkered flags to his name and claimed four consecutive wins at Talladega Superspeedway.

The son of legendary driver Dale Earnhardt, Earnhardt Jr. entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021 and was named as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

This will mark the 16th running of Hampton Heat. For tickets, visit here.