Five area teams punch tickets to state semifinals

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The usual suspects stayed usual when it comes to Hampton Roads high school football as region champions were crowned Friday night across the area.

Oscar Smith, Maury, Green Run, Lafayette and Poquoson all claimed region titles and find themselves two wins away from state crowns.

The Tigers returned to the top of Region 6A after falling short the last two seasons. Oscar Smith topped Highland Springs, 28-7, to claim the title and move onto next week's Class 6 state semifinals. Brandon Nesbit scored three touchdowns in the first half as the Tigers jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back. They'll face Colonial Forge in the state semifinals next weekend.

Maury continued its reign at the top of Region 5B with a 38-14 triumph over King's Fork. The two teams traded blows during the first half, with the Commodores holding a 21-14 advantage at the break. Dyrri McCain's group pulled away after halftime, shutting out the Bulldogs for the final two frames as Maury extended its winning streak to 28.

The Commodores will face Green Run in the state semifinals next weekend. The Stallions held off Beach District rival Salem, 21-14, to win Region 5A. Green Run scored on the first play of the game from scrimmage, as K'Saan Farrar and Jayden Anderson hooked up for a 60-yard touchdown. The teams traded scores and were tied at 14 at halftime, but Tristen Williams found the endzone with 9:43 left in the game on a 53-yard rush which proved to be the game winner. Willie Moore had two rushing touchdowns for the Sun Devils in the losing cause.

Lafayette repeated as Region 3A champions with a 33-6 victory over I.C. Norcom. The contest was 6-0 after three quarters, but the Rams exploded for 27 points in the final stanza to roll to the win. Brayden Smalls scored two touchdowns for Lafayette as the Rams will face Kettle Run for a state title game berth next weekend.

Poquoson rolled into the Class 2 semifinals with a 40-0 win over King William. The Islanders scored on their first drive of the game and never looked back. They'll take on Strasburg next weekend for the right to keep playing.

Phoebus and Hampton will decide the Region 4A champion Saturday at noon.