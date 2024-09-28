For first time in more than three years, Denbigh celebrates victory

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon took the head coaching job at Denbigh in part due to a challenge from Patriots' alumnus and Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin. Reamon's goal is to change the culture and the program took a big step towards that last Thursday.

Denbigh picked up its first victory in more than three years last week, but the Patriots came to practice every day before that happened with their heads held high and worked to get better.

"We always have positive energy," sophomore quarterback Kevin Parker said. "I try to tell my teammates we're going to get a win this year and to stay positive."

"We had the chip on our shoulder," added Jashon McIntyre. "We just kept coming to practice day-by-day, building brick-by-brick, trying to get better each game, each day."

"I said 'give me one win, and we're going to chance this whole thing around,'" Reamon recalled.

Last Thursday night, the Patriots did just that. A 14-9 win over Gloucester, one of Reamon's former teams, snapped Denbigh's 34-game losing streak that dated back to the COVID spring season of 2021. The taste of victory was a foreign one to many on the roster.

"I definitely cried," senior linebacker and tight end Isaac Addison said of the win. "I've been here for a minute now. I've been here since eight grade summer and haven't gotten that close to a win, let alone getting one."

"It was a great, special moment," McIntyre smiled. "We did it really for Coach Reamon. The game was dedicated to Coach Reamon, get him his first game win."

"They jumped all over Gloucester," the head coach said. "That's all they needed was that one. Now it's another story."

Reamon and his players have been crafting that story since he arrived to lead the program prior to last season. It's been a grind as he works to change the culture, but this latest chapter has the head coach seeing a few more smiles around practice this week.

"I ain't gonna lie, our ego has definitely been boosted," laughed McIntyre. "We've definitely been having our heads up high, looking for more wins as we play Hampton Saturday."

"It's not a grade for a class, but is sure is walking down the halls and somebody saying congratulations," Reamon pointed out. "That means a lot."

So what's next for Denbigh? That part of the story has yet to be written, but that single taste of victory has the Patriots hungry for more.

"A lot more wins," Parker said of going forward. "Maybe playoffs. Maybe we make the playoffs this year and if we make playoffs, it would be a big change in Denbigh."

"His motto is 'change the culture,'" McIntyre said. "We're trying to change it and make Denbigh a better place, get a couple wins, hopefully we go first round or even higher in the playoffs. Make history."

Reamon's hope is to get more collegiate eyes on his players, leading to more scholarships.

Denbigh is 1-2 on the season and will host Hampton Saturday afternoon at 4:00.