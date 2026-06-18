Fourth annual All-Tidewater Classic shines spotlight on high school stars, baseball community

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Michael Cuddyer was named to the All-Tidewater Team during his high school playing days at Great Bridge, but now he's making it possible for the stars of today to take that honor to another level.

"I was one of those guys that was on the All-Tidewater teams 30 years ago," Cuddyer recalled. "I thought 'how cool would it be to have a game, to rub shoulders with players?' I was able to take the experiences that I had playing in Major League All-Star games and bring it to these kids and hopefully give them a Major League experience."

That was on display Wednesday night at Harbor Park as the fourth annual All-Tidewater Classic hit the field. This contest pitted all-stars from the Southside against those from the Peninsula and Hampton Roads-area private schools. The 15-year MLB veteran said last week that he wanted the players to circle the game as one of their moments and reiterated that Wednesday.

"Our lives are built around moments that we have," he pointed out. "Hopefully tonight is one of those moments for these kids and the kids' families that are able to watch them out there on the field."

"These are the best guys in the area," added Western Branch senior shortstop Markel Smith. "It's just an honor. It's a lot of fun. Some of these guys I've actually played with or played against growing up since 8U, 9U, 10U, so it's a lot of fun."

When the game was complete, the two sides ended in 3-3 tie. Smith and Hampton Roads Academy's Tyler Motley were named the MVP's.

It was a lot more than just a baseball game. Countless youth players flooded the stadium in their little league or travel team jerseys and made the most of the night. Young players were able to get autographs from the all-stars and take in the game.

The contest also made four $2,000 donations to area charities throughout the evening.

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