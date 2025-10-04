Friday Night Redzone- Episode 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight week, Green Run faced a deficit at halftime, but just as they did last Friday, the Stallions found their stride in time to turn things around.

Green Run overcame a 14 point deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half and went on to top Salem, 35-28, in Beach District action Friday night. The Stallions improved to 6-0 and extended their winning streak against district opponents to 56 games, including playoff contests. The Sun Devils led, 14-7, at the half and grew the advantage to 21-7 and 28-14 in the third quarter, but Green Run charged back to keep its winning streak intact.

Indian River picked up a key Southeastern District win over Western Branch, 40-7. The Bruins scored on their first possession, but it was all Braves after that as the improved to 3-1 in district play.

Thursday:

Highland Springs 28, Phoebus 0

Hampton 49, Denbigh 13

Friday:

Green Run 35, Salem 28

Indian River 40, Western Branch 7

Lake Taylor 40, I.C. Norcom 26

Kempsville 41, Landstown 12

Frank Cox 14, Ocean Lakes 10

Oscar Smith 50, Hickory 7

King's Fork 62, Grassfield 13

Churchland 21, Norview 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Catholic 6

Maury 91, Booker T. Washington 0

Nansemond River, 42, Great Bridge 0

Warwick 39, Menchville 0

Bethel 68, Heritage 0

First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13

Deep Creek 31, Lakeland 10

Granby 10, Manor 0

Floyd Kellam 38, Tallwood 13

Poquoson 66, Jamestown 10

Tabb 27, Smithfield 14

Lafayette 49, Grafton 7

New Kent 40, York 6

Bruton 34, Gloucester 9

Hampton Roads Academy 20, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Chincoteague 48, Greenbrier Christian 25

Sussex Central 34, Southampton 28- OT

Windsor 13, Brunswick 7

Northampton 43, Middlesex 24

Arcadia 37, Lancaster 19

Washington (MD) 36, Nandua 7

Saturday:

Woodside @ Kecoughtan- 12 p.m.