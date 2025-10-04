Friday Night Redzone- Episode 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight week, Green Run faced a deficit at halftime, but just as they did last Friday, the Stallions found their stride in time to turn things around.
Green Run overcame a 14 point deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half and went on to top Salem, 35-28, in Beach District action Friday night. The Stallions improved to 6-0 and extended their winning streak against district opponents to 56 games, including playoff contests. The Sun Devils led, 14-7, at the half and grew the advantage to 21-7 and 28-14 in the third quarter, but Green Run charged back to keep its winning streak intact.
Indian River picked up a key Southeastern District win over Western Branch, 40-7. The Bruins scored on their first possession, but it was all Braves after that as the improved to 3-1 in district play.
Thursday:
Highland Springs 28, Phoebus 0
Hampton 49, Denbigh 13
Friday:
Green Run 35, Salem 28
Indian River 40, Western Branch 7
Lake Taylor 40, I.C. Norcom 26
Kempsville 41, Landstown 12
Frank Cox 14, Ocean Lakes 10
Oscar Smith 50, Hickory 7
King's Fork 62, Grassfield 13
Churchland 21, Norview 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Catholic 6
Maury 91, Booker T. Washington 0
Nansemond River, 42, Great Bridge 0
Warwick 39, Menchville 0
Bethel 68, Heritage 0
First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13
Deep Creek 31, Lakeland 10
Granby 10, Manor 0
Floyd Kellam 38, Tallwood 13
Poquoson 66, Jamestown 10
Tabb 27, Smithfield 14
Lafayette 49, Grafton 7
New Kent 40, York 6
Bruton 34, Gloucester 9
Hampton Roads Academy 20, Isle of Wight Academy 14
Chincoteague 48, Greenbrier Christian 25
Sussex Central 34, Southampton 28- OT
Windsor 13, Brunswick 7
Northampton 43, Middlesex 24
Arcadia 37, Lancaster 19
Washington (MD) 36, Nandua 7
Saturday:
Woodside @ Kecoughtan- 12 p.m.