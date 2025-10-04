No Limit Sports Live, Episode 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've hit the halfway point of the high school football regular season and a handful of area squads picked up key wins Friday night.

This week on No Limit Sports Live, Drew Crosby, Keharee Shuler and Marc Davis discuss Green Run's comeback win over Salem to keep its Beach District winning streak alive. The Stallions improved to 6-0 and have now won 56 straight games over district foes, including playoff contests.

Indian River is another squad fans wanted to hear about. The Braves picked up another Southeastern District victory over Western Branch Friday night.

Viewers also chimed in about Poquoson, Churchland and Lafayette.

No Limit Sports Live airs every Friday night on WTKR's Instagram and Facebook pages through the end of football season and is a collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3. Fans are encouraged to comment with topics, teams and players to drive the discussion.