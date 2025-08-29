Friday Night Redzone- Week 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's week one of high school football in Hampton Roads. Friday Night Redzone will have you covered all season long. Tune in Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WTKR News 3.

Friday's schedule:

Laurel (DE) @ Arcadia- 6:00

Broadwater Academy @ Chincoteague- 6:00

Oscar Smith @ Gonzaga (DC)- 7:00

Maury @ Cardinal Gibbons (NC)- 7:00

Granby @ Indian River- 7:00

Patrick Henry @ Bethel- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Heritage- 7:00

Poquoson @ York- 7:00

Lafayette @ Smithfield- 7:00

Northumberland @ Northampton- 7:00

Saturday's schedule:

Mallard Creek (NC) @ Warwick- 12:00

Thursday's scores:

Green Run 37, Tallwood 7

Salem 24, Kempsville 17

Frank Cox 21, Landstown 20

Floyd Kellam 35, First Colonial 15

Bayside 67, Princess Anne 0

Tabb 42, Jamestown 36

New Kent 13, Gloucester 7

Norview 25, Great Bridge 20

Western Branch 35, Menchville 7

Churchland 50, Grassfield 21

Manor 22, Denbigh 8

Kecoughtan 23, Booker T. Washington 6

Currituck 21, Deep Creek 6

Thomas Jefferson 14, I.C. Norcom 0

Warhill 35, Grafton 7

Windsor 26, Lakeland 22

Rappahannock 65, Nandua 27