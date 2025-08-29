Friday Night Redzone- Week 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's week one of high school football in Hampton Roads. Friday Night Redzone will have you covered all season long. Tune in Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WTKR News 3.
Friday's schedule:
Laurel (DE) @ Arcadia- 6:00
Broadwater Academy @ Chincoteague- 6:00
Oscar Smith @ Gonzaga (DC)- 7:00
Maury @ Cardinal Gibbons (NC)- 7:00
Granby @ Indian River- 7:00
Patrick Henry @ Bethel- 7:00
Lake Taylor @ Heritage- 7:00
Poquoson @ York- 7:00
Lafayette @ Smithfield- 7:00
Northumberland @ Northampton- 7:00
Saturday's schedule:
Mallard Creek (NC) @ Warwick- 12:00
Thursday's scores:
Green Run 37, Tallwood 7
Salem 24, Kempsville 17
Frank Cox 21, Landstown 20
Floyd Kellam 35, First Colonial 15
Bayside 67, Princess Anne 0
Tabb 42, Jamestown 36
New Kent 13, Gloucester 7
Norview 25, Great Bridge 20
Western Branch 35, Menchville 7
Churchland 50, Grassfield 21
Manor 22, Denbigh 8
Kecoughtan 23, Booker T. Washington 6
Currituck 21, Deep Creek 6
Thomas Jefferson 14, I.C. Norcom 0
Warhill 35, Grafton 7
Windsor 26, Lakeland 22
Rappahannock 65, Nandua 27