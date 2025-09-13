Friday Night Redzone- Week 3

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury outlasted a standout out-of-state program, Phoebus kicked off its season with a victory and Kempsville handed Baysie its first loss to headline week three action on the high school gridiron.

Thursday:

Kecoughtan 34, Heritage 12

Grafton 38, Gloucester 9

Friday:

Maury 38, Bishop McNamara (MD) 35- 3 OT

Phoebus 49, Denbigh 7

King's Fork 34, Deep Creek 0

Tallwood 25, Ocean Lakes 7

Frank Cox 48, First Colonial 7

Green Run 74, Princess Anne 0

Salem 28, Landstown 14

Kempsville 37, Bayside 20

Manor 56, Lakeland 6

Lake Taylor 39, Deep Run 7

Varina 58, I.C. Norcom 0

Norview 20, Woodside 6

Western Branch 30, Hickory 13

Nansemond River 61, Grassfield 0

Indian River 28, Great Bridge 7

Churchland 47, Granby 18

Hampton 60, Menchville 13

Warhill 56, Jamestown 16

Lafayette 35, New Kent 8

Smithfield 42, Bruton 0

Poquoson 21, Tabb 10

Norfolk Academy 41, Atlantic Shores 12

Collegiate 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

First Flight (NC) 30, Norfolk Christian 12

Catholic 14, Roanoke Catholic 8

Blessed Sacrament 40, Greenbrier Christian 22

Windsor 50, Middlesex 16

Southampton 30, Petersburg 20

Snow Hill (MD) 8, Nandua 0

Northampton 24, Surry County 6

Saturday:

Warwick @ Bethel- 12:00