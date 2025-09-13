Friday Night Redzone- Week 3

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury outlasted a standout out-of-state program, Phoebus kicked off its season with a victory and Kempsville handed Baysie its first loss to headline week three action on the high school gridiron.
Thursday:
Kecoughtan 34, Heritage 12
Grafton 38, Gloucester 9
Friday:
Maury 38, Bishop McNamara (MD) 35- 3 OT
Phoebus 49, Denbigh 7
King's Fork 34, Deep Creek 0
Tallwood 25, Ocean Lakes 7
Frank Cox 48, First Colonial 7
Green Run 74, Princess Anne 0
Salem 28, Landstown 14
Kempsville 37, Bayside 20
Manor 56, Lakeland 6
Lake Taylor 39, Deep Run 7
Varina 58, I.C. Norcom 0
Norview 20, Woodside 6
Western Branch 30, Hickory 13
Nansemond River 61, Grassfield 0
Indian River 28, Great Bridge 7
Churchland 47, Granby 18
Hampton 60, Menchville 13
Warhill 56, Jamestown 16
Lafayette 35, New Kent 8
Smithfield 42, Bruton 0
Poquoson 21, Tabb 10
Norfolk Academy 41, Atlantic Shores 12
Collegiate 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
First Flight (NC) 30, Norfolk Christian 12
Catholic 14, Roanoke Catholic 8
Blessed Sacrament 40, Greenbrier Christian 22
Windsor 50, Middlesex 16
Southampton 30, Petersburg 20
Snow Hill (MD) 8, Nandua 0
Northampton 24, Surry County 6
Saturday:
Warwick @ Bethel- 12:00