Friday Night Redzone- Week 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A handful of marquee match-ups headlined the week five high school football schedule this Friday night with some teams making big statements from the Peninsula all the way down to the south side.

Oscar Smith outscored King's Fork, 28-0, in the second half to roll to a big Southeastern District victory. The Tigers and Bulldogs were knotted at 14-14 at halftime before Smith took control for the 42-14 victory.

Green Run overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit to keep its Beach District winning streak alive, topping Kempsville, 28-17. The Stallions remained undefeated in 2025.

Maury left no confusion as to which team is running the Eastern District, cruising past Churchland, 77-6.

Poquoson and Lafayette treated Bay Rivers District fans to an intense defensive battle. The two rivals played into overtime, with the Islanders picking up the 10-7 win.

Thursday:

Bethel 53, Kecoughtan 0

Woodside 41, Menchville 12

Southampton 30, Lakeland 0

Warhill 35, York 0

Friday:

Oscar Smith 42, King's Fork 14

Maury 77, Churchland 6

Green Run 28, Kempsville 17

Poquoson 10, Lafayette 7 (OT)

Indian River 59, Grassfield 16

Nansemond River 49, Deep Creek 21

Hickory 37, Great Bridge 14

Norview 19, Manor 12

Thomas Jefferson 61, Booker T. Washington 0

Lake Taylor 63 Granby 41

Bayside 48, Landstown 33

Frank Cox 24, Floyd Kellam 7

Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7

Salem 42, First Colonial 0

New Kent 28, Smithfield 27

Jamestown 18, Bruton 12

Tabb 49, Grafton 6

Denbigh 35, Heritage 0

Glen Allen 47, Hampton 13

Atlantic Shores 50, Smith Mountain Lake 22

Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union 12

Windsor 14, Franklin 6

Northampton 35, West Point 8

Nansemond-Suffolk 47, Hargrave Military 12

Saturday:

Phoebus @ Warwick- 12:00