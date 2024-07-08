From Norfolk to Newark and back, a memorable trip for 757 boxing fans

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Stephanie Payton and 54 other boxing fans spent Monday trying to get their voices back, after a memorable 25 hour trip and two boxing victories.

Payton was the organizer of a bus trip that took fans from Norfolk to Newark, New Jersey, this past Saturday to cheer on brothers Keyshawn and Kelvin Davis, who each fought at the Prudential Center. The bus departed the Indian River Park and Ride at 7:00 AM Saturday morning and returned around 8:15 AM the following morning.

"We were blown away from beginning to end,"Payton smiled Monday afternoon. "Once we got on our way, the events began."

It was an energy-filled ride, featuring music, singing, games, raffles and plenty of baked goods. Everybody on the bus who had a birthday in July was given a gift. The group also played games with prizes and some gave testimonials during the journey as well. One passenger had traveled from Louisiana to be part of the trip.

"I call it the 'Get Ready Experience,'" Payton noted. "It was just out of this world. Just to see [the younger passengers'] faces, a lot of people had never been to professional fights before, and then the love that Keyshawn and Kelvin showed them after the fight was just out of this world."

The group got the chance to cheer for two wins, as both Norfolk-based fighters remained undefeated during their professional careers. Keyshawn (11-0, 7 KO) topped Miguel Madueno by unanimous decision, while Kelvin (13-0, 8 KO) handled Kevin Johnson by majority decision.

Younger fighters like Kymani Paige had an up-close look at how the professionals do things. He was in awe of being able to see the brothers hit the ring in person under the bright lights.

"It was crazy, especially Keyshawn's fight," Kymani smiled. "A lot of stuff was happening. I was like, standing up out of my seat. I was on the edge of my seat the whole fight."

The 13-year old up-and-coming boxer could even envision himself taking that big stage in the future as he works towards reaching his goal of following in the Davis brothers' footsteps.

"It had a screen up top and the actual ring at the bottom,"he said. "Just thinking, I could actually... the fight was actually there. I don't know how to explain it, but it was fun."

Ask Stephanie, and she'll tell you that this bus trip was just the first. She hopes that the community will have another opportunity to make more memories and she'll be ready to take the lead.

"We don't meet any strangers and everybody who was on that bus was family and considered family from this moment on," she said. "With the community, that's how you have to look at it, a community is nothing but family."