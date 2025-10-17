Granby's Sausser leads Comet wrestling while trying to win his own championship

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Since he can remember, Samson Sausser has been a fighter. Whether it was jiu jitsu, wrestling or another martial art, he was always on the mat. It's in his blood.

"My father was a professional fighter," he recalled. "I just grew up in the gym. It was just a part of life for me. I don't remember a time when I wasn't doing martial arts."

So it's only fitting that the Norfolk native is kicking off his third season as Granby's head varsity wrestling coach. Sausser sports a pretty impressive high school resume of his own during his days at Norview, earning two All-State nods and more than 100 wins. Now he's guiding the Comets.

"It built a lot of mental toughness and tenacity that I felt like I didn't get from jiu jitsu or other combat sports," he said of wrestling. "Wrestling, mentally, was one of the toughest combat sports I've ever participated in."

"He's definitely pushed me," senior 113 pounder Keith Fernandez added of his coach. "Even when I didn't want him to, he knew what was best for me, he always told me the truth straight up and told me what I needed to do to get what I want and I'd say he's been right so far."

But when he's not in the wrestling room, he transforms from Coach Sausser into the Flying Sausser. That's his moniker as a professional MMA fighter.

"It's the highest highs and the lowest lows," he said as to why MMA hooked him. "When you win, you're on top of the world. Everyone wants to be your friend. You're the king. When you lose a fight, everyone's watching. You're half-naked in a cage in an arena."

"'Yeah I just got done training with Team Alpha Male,' which is one of the top MMA academies in the world," Fernandez said. "He told us that on the first day and it was kind of like 'OK, this guys means business.'"

He's taken care of business so far. The 26-year old is 3-0 during his young professional career. This Saturday, he'll take the ring at The Dome in Virginia Beach for a bout against Victor Santos, looking to make his home area proud.

"I haven't fought locally in probably over five years," he noted. "It's a big deal for me to come back home and fight and put on a show for everybody."

His fighting career helps his coaching career. Sausser is still working to stay in top shape, meaning he won't ask anything of his wrestlers that he wouldn't ask of himself.

"He's going through the same things as us: training, cutting weight, dieting right," pointed out Fernandez. "Knowing that he's doing the exact same thing as us, it really is a big motivator."

"I'm still actively competing," added Sausser. "I can really empathize with the kids and also know 'hey, I'm doing this, you can do this.' I think it really helps me reach the kids and stuff like that and connect with them better."

Sausser is working to mold champions, both on the mat and in life, all while working to rise up the ranks of MMA and win a championship himself.

"It's a big deal for me," he said. "I'm just going to keep climbing the ladder. Trying to get into the UFC one day is my goal and I feel like I'm closer and closer every day. I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Doors at The Dome open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with undercards beginning at 2 p.m. The main card will begin around 6 p.m., with Sausser and Santos serving as the main event.