Grassfield softball captures second state title in coach's final season

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Prior to the start of the softball season, Grassfield head coach Leroy Bohn told his Grizzlies that he thought they could end the season with a state championship.

"Today you are a team, but to win the state championship , you've got to become a softball family," Bohn recalled of his message during that February meeting. "You've got to be mentally prepared and physically prepared to compete in states."

The Grizzlies proved him right, catching fire and ending the campaign with a 9-6 victory over James Madison in the Class 6 state title game this past Saturday. For many of these players who have been teammates since even before arriving at Grassfield, it was the perfect cap to their high school careers.

"In that moment, all the hard work paid off," said senior catcher E.G. Hatcher. "It was super satisfying. We got to celebrate with the girls we grew up with."

"There are signs all over Chesapeake just saying 'congrats Grassfield softball,'" added infielder Aubrey Mitchell. "It really takes you back and is like 'man, we really did this and they're talking about us.' It's really unbelievable."

Not only was it an ideal way to end the season, but it allowed their head coach to go out on top. Bohn will retire once all the organizational parts of the season are wrapped up and his team authored a storybook ended to his coaching career.

"It's amazing," Bohn said. "You don't hear about this often-go out as a state championship coach."

"He's done everything for this team, helped us through all the hardships and he really is the best coach," added senior centerfielder Sydney Jones.

"Coach Leroy does so much for us and we're all just so grateful to have him as a coach," senior outfielder Taylor Burrell noted. "I think that was the perfect way for him to retire."

Grassfield also won a state crown in 2015. Bohn pointed out the program has never posted a losing season in school history.

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