Hampton nips Warwick in Peninsula showdown, district rivalries headline Friday night action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With only three weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, district champions are starting to take shape, including a changing of the guard on the Peninsula.

Hampton overcame a 14-0 deficit to top Warwick, 21-14, at Darling Stadium Thursday night. The Crabbers stormed back in the second quarter to tie the game and took the lead in the fourth quarter. They're now the lone unbeaten group in Peninsula District play and are all but assured a district championship. Barring a series of upsets in the final two weeks of the campaign, Woodrow Wilson will claim his first district crown as a head coach. Phoebus's run of eight consecutive championships comes to an end.

Oscar Smith has won six straight games since its season-opening loss at Gonzaga in Washington. The Tigers travel to Nansemond River on Friday, with a victory likely locking up a Southeastern District crown. The Warriors are trying to clog up the top of the district standings, as they are one of three teams with just one loss to Southeastern foes (Indian River, King's Fork).

Maury and Lake Taylor are the lone remaining unbeaten squads in Eastern District play and will square off on the Titans' home field Friday night. The Commodores are outscoring district foes, 292-7, in four games so far this season.

Thursday:

Hampton 21, Warwick 14
Phoebus 56, Heritage 6
Lafayette 52, York 0 (game called at halftime)

Friday:

Arcadia @ Nandua- 6:00
Northampton @ Snow Hill (MD)- 6:00
Collegiate @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30
Oscar Smith @ Nansemond River- 7:00
Maury @ Lake Taylor- 7:00
Ocean Lakes @ Landstown- 7:00
Grassfield @ Western Branch- 7:00
Floyd Kellam @ Bayside- 7:00
First Colonial @ Green Run- 7:00
Frank Cox @ Salem- 7:00
Tallwood @ Kempsville- 7:00
Great Bridge @ Deep Creek- 7:00
King's Fork @ Hickory- 7:00
Indian River @ Lakeland- 7:00
I.C. Norcom @ Norview- 7:00
Woodside @ Denbigh- 7:00
Gloucester @ Tabb- 7:00
Grafton @ Bruton- 7:00
Smithfield @ Jamestown- 7:00
Warhill @ New Kent- 7:00
Manor @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00
Surry @ Southampton- 7:00
Windsor @ Greensville County- 7:00
Franklin @ Sussex Central- 7:00
Catholic @ Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology- 7:00
St. Anne's-Belfield @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Saturday:

Coventry Christian @ Chincoteague- 11:00
Kecoughtan @ Menchville- 12:00
Nansemond-Suffolk @ Fredericksburg Christian- 1:00
Hampton Roads Academy @ Christchurch- 1:00

