Hampton University to hire Ivan Thomas as new men's basketball coach

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University’s search for a new men’s basketball coach was short and sweet.

The Pirates will hire Ivan Thomas to take the reins of the program, a source told News 3 Wednesday afternoon. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because contract details are still being finalized.

Thomas was most recently an assistant at Georgetown, but has ties to the 757. He was the head coach at Kecoughtan High School for seven seasons, amassing a 127-60 record and leading the Warriors to two Peninsula District titles. He also coached for Boo Williams AAU for 13 years.