Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Hampton University to hire Ivan Thomas as new men's basketball coach

Ivan Thomas
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 15:39:27-04

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University’s search for a new men’s basketball coach was short and sweet.

The Pirates will hire Ivan Thomas to take the reins of the program, a source told News 3 Wednesday afternoon. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because contract details are still being finalized.

Thomas was most recently an assistant at Georgetown, but has ties to the 757. He was the head coach at Kecoughtan High School for seven seasons, amassing a 127-60 record and leading the Warriors to two Peninsula District titles. He also coached for Boo Williams AAU for 13 years.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book