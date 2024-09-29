Handful of area squads stay unbeaten in Saturday high school showdowns

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Friday's weather forced a number of high school football postponements, treating us to a Saturday with some of the area's best teams taking the field.
Maury continued rolling to start things out, topping Lake Taylor, 62-0. The Commodores jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They've outscored opponents, 167-28, so far this season.
Elsewhere in the Eastern District, Granby remained perfect with a 77-0 victory over Booker T. Washington. The Comets avenged a close, low-scoring loss to the Bookers from a season ago.
Indian River caught fire in the second half and went on for a 49-10 win over Deep Creek. The Braves improved to 4-0 on the season as they enter a difficult stretch of Southeastern District play.
After an early challenge from Bethel, Phoebus picked up its 39th consecutive win with a 56-21 victory over the Bruins. The game was tied, 21-21, at the half, before the Phantoms took control.
Below are Saturday's scores:
Maury 62, Lake Taylor 0
Granby 77, Booker T. Washington 0
Churchland 50, Norview 0
Indian River 49, Deep Creek 10
Phoebus 56, Bethel 21
Woodside 36, Heritage 7
Hampton 48, Denbigh 14
Poquoson 28, Tabb 21
Warhill 34, New Kent 24
Atlantic Shores 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 0