Handful of area squads stay unbeaten in Saturday high school showdowns

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Friday's weather forced a number of high school football postponements, treating us to a Saturday with some of the area's best teams taking the field.

Maury continued rolling to start things out, topping Lake Taylor, 62-0. The Commodores jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They've outscored opponents, 167-28, so far this season.

Elsewhere in the Eastern District, Granby remained perfect with a 77-0 victory over Booker T. Washington. The Comets avenged a close, low-scoring loss to the Bookers from a season ago.

Indian River caught fire in the second half and went on for a 49-10 win over Deep Creek. The Braves improved to 4-0 on the season as they enter a difficult stretch of Southeastern District play.

After an early challenge from Bethel, Phoebus picked up its 39th consecutive win with a 56-21 victory over the Bruins. The game was tied, 21-21, at the half, before the Phantoms took control.

Below are Saturday's scores:

Maury 62, Lake Taylor 0

Granby 77, Booker T. Washington 0

Churchland 50, Norview 0

Indian River 49, Deep Creek 10

Phoebus 56, Bethel 21

Woodside 36, Heritage 7

Hampton 48, Denbigh 14

Poquoson 28, Tabb 21

Warhill 34, New Kent 24

Atlantic Shores 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 0