Heading north: boxing fans organize bus trip to support Davis brothers

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Keyshawn and Kelvin Davis take the ring under the bright lights, but they got their start in Norfolk, something they always brag about during public appearances.

Now Norfolk is hitting the road to show the brothers support.

A bus trip will take 55 fans to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to watch the brothers' respective bouts on July 6. As of Wednesday afternoon, only two spots remain for the venture, which includes a seat on the bus and a ticket to the fight.

"Everybody's just going in little groups," pointed out Stephanie Payton, who helped organize the trip. "I said 'it would be dope if everybody goes on a bus trip in response to the 757 area as a whole."

Payton is part of a boxing family. She noted that she's the cousin of Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker and has watched the Davis's fight since they were young. Now they're motivating the next generation to lace up the gloves.

"I think it's great that Keyshawn and Kelvin both represent the 757 area," she said. "They also influence our youth to get into something like sports, which is good. These days, we need them in sports instead of out on the streets."

The two Davis's, along with their youngest brother, Keon, are part of DB3 Enterprises, a venture they started as three boxing siblings. Keyshawn, also known as "The Businessman" for his business-like approach in the ring, is 10-0 with seven knockouts and will fight in a 10-round lightweight bout against Miguel Madueño on July 6. The match will lead up to the two co-featured fights that will headline the evening.

Kelvin is 12-0 and will match up against Kevin Johnson in an undercard leading up to the fight. Keon is a member of Team USA and is preparing for this summer's Olympic games.

Keyshawn Davis's fight will air at 9:00 PM Eastern on ESPN the night of July 6 and fans can catch Kelvin's bout on ESPN+ earlier in the evening.