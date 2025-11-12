High school football teams begin state title quests as postseason kicks off

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's win-or-go home time for high school football teams who have earned the right to continue playing as the postseason kicks off this week. Region quarterfinals take center stage with action beginning Thursday night in Hampton Roads, but most of the contests will take place Friday evening.

Oscar Smith, Maury and Phoebus enter the playoffs looking to repeat as state champions. The Tigers won Class 6 in 2024 and are taking their shot at back-to-back crowns, the Commodores eyeing three straight titles in Class 5 and Phoebus entering the Class 4 bracket in search of its fifth championship in a row.

Below are first round pairings involving our area teams:

Region 6A:

(1) Oscar Smith- bye to Region 6A semifinals

(6) Landstown @ (3) Manchester- Friday, 7:00

(5) Western Branch @ (4) L.C. Bird- Friday, 7:00

Region 5A:

(8) Deep Creek @ (1) Green Run- Friday, 7:00

(5) Salem @ (4) Bayside- Friday, 7:00

(6) Kempsville @ (3) Indian River- Friday, 7:00

(7) Floyd Kellam @ (2) Frank Cox- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B:

(8) Granby @ (1) King's Fork- Friday, 7:00

(5) Bethel @ (4) Nansemond River- Friday, 7:00

(6) Norview @ (3) Warwick- Friday, 7:00

(7) Woodside @ (2) Maury- Friday, 7:00

Region 4A:

(8) Manor @ (1) Hampton- Friday, 7:00

(5) Churchland @ (4) Phoebus- Saturday, noon

(6) Smithfield @ (3) Warhill- Thursday, 7:00

(7) Denbigh @ (2) Lafayette- Friday, 7:00

Region 3A:

(8) Colonial Heights @ (1) Lake Taylor- Friday, 7:00

(5) Tabb @ (4) I.C. Norcom- Friday, 7:00

(7) York @ (2) Petersburg- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A:

(6) Southampton @ (3) Lunenburg Central- Friday, 7:00

(7) Greensville County @ (2) Poquoson- Friday, 7:00

Region 1A:

(7) Colonial Beach @ (2) Northamptom- 7:00