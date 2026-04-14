Hodge, Robinson will not return to ODU basketball staff

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Mike Jones is already well into preparation for his third season at the head of his alma mater, but when he takes the bench in November, he'll have some new faces beside him.

A source close to the program tells News 3 that Odell Hodge and Jamal Robinson are not returning to the Old Dominion men's basketball staff. Robinson is pursuing other opportunities, while Hodge is departing for family reasons. They've been replaced by veteran coaches Orlando Vandross and Jim Molinari.

Hodge and Robinson were both part of Jones's initial staff with the Monarchs. Hodge and Jones were college teammates in the silver and blue, while Robinson was the lone carryover from Jeff Jones's coaching staff.

Vandross is a former Virginia assistant who spent 10 years with the Cavaliers. He also coached at Charlotte for five seasons after a 13-year stretch at Boston University.

Molinari's coaching career dates back to 1979 when he began as an assistant at DePaul. He's been at Boston College since 2021 and has 19 years of head coaching experience with Northern Illinois, Bradley and Western Illinois. His assistant coaching stops including Minnesota, Nebraska and Oklahoma in addition to his latest stint with the Eagles.

Old Dominion is 27-41 in Jones's first two seasons leading the program, including 15-21 in Sun Belt regular season play.

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