Jones's first Legends Gala brings stars to Norfolk in fight against cancer

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Months of planning finally came to fruition for Jeff Jones on Friday as his inaugural Legends Gala hit Chartway Arena to help in the fight against cancer.

An A-list of featured guests headlined the event including Roy Williams, Gary Williams, Jim Boeheim, Tubby Smith, Phil Martelli and Nancy Lieberman. Jones credited the group with being happy to take part with just one phone call, joining together for a cause that impacts everyone in some way.

The fight against cancer hits home for Jones. He's a prostate cancer survivor himself and has been active with Coaches vs. Cancer throughout his career. The coaches in attendance also have played a huge part in the fight against the disease.

The gala featured dinner, a sit-down with each coach, a silent auction and paddle raise. Saturday the coaches will return for a coaches clinic at Chartway Arena and gets going a 9 a.m, with registration at 7:30 a.m. Coaches of all levels of basketball are welcome to attend.

Jones hopes to make the Legends Gala an annual event.