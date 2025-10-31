King's Fork downs Indian River to headline penultimate week of regular season

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Indian River and King's Fork entered Thursday's match-up with just one loss apiece, with each team falling to Oscar Smith earlier this season.
In a game in which neither team led by more than a touchdown, the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to top the Braves, 21-14. Zydareyus Wynn scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff and added the game-winning score on a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
In the private circuit, Norfolk Academy rolled past Catholic, 48-6, to finish the regular season 8-1 and lock up the TCIS crown.
Thursday:
King's Fork 21, Indian River 14
Western Branch 14, Deep Creek 7
Oscar Smith 61, Great Bridge 38
Hickory 48, Grassfield 14
Bayside 45, Ocean Lakes 20
Frank Cox 48, Princess Anne 6
Kempsville 42, Floyd Kellam 10
Salem 29, Tallwood 0
Landstown 69, First Colonial 14
Poquoson 42, Bruton 7
York 42, Jamestown 21
Hampton 57, Heritage 7
Bethel 55, Menchville 6
Norfolk Academy 48, Catholic
Nansemond-Suffolk 27, St. Anne's-Belfield 22
Southampton 56, Windsor 21
Friday:
Manor @ Maury- 7:00
Lakeland @ Nansemond River- 7:00
Phoebus @ Woodside- 7:00
Tabb @ Warhill- 7:00
Gloucester @ Smithfield- 7:00
New Kent @ Grafton- 7:00
Churchland @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00
Denbigh @ Kecoughtan- 7:00
Atlantic Shores @ Isle of Wight Academy- 7:00
Christchurch @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00
Hampton Roads Academy @ St. John Paul the Great- 7:00
Northampton @ Arcadia- 6:00
Nandua @ West Point- 7:00
Saturday:
Granby @ I.C. Norcom- 1:00