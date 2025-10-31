Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
King's Fork downs Indian River to headline penultimate week of regular season

The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to take down Indian River.
King's Fork, Western Branch, Norfolk Academy pick up wins Thurdsay
INDIAN RIVER KING'S FORK FOOTBALL
Posted

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Indian River and King's Fork entered Thursday's match-up with just one loss apiece, with each team falling to Oscar Smith earlier this season.

In a game in which neither team led by more than a touchdown, the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to top the Braves, 21-14. Zydareyus Wynn scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff and added the game-winning score on a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

In the private circuit, Norfolk Academy rolled past Catholic, 48-6, to finish the regular season 8-1 and lock up the TCIS crown.

Thursday:

King's Fork 21, Indian River 14
Western Branch 14, Deep Creek 7
Oscar Smith 61, Great Bridge 38
Hickory 48, Grassfield 14
Bayside 45, Ocean Lakes 20
Frank Cox 48, Princess Anne 6
Kempsville 42, Floyd Kellam 10
Salem 29, Tallwood 0
Landstown 69, First Colonial 14
Poquoson 42, Bruton 7
York 42, Jamestown 21
Hampton 57, Heritage 7
Bethel 55, Menchville 6
Norfolk Academy 48, Catholic
Nansemond-Suffolk 27, St. Anne's-Belfield 22
Southampton 56, Windsor 21

Friday:

Manor @ Maury- 7:00
Lakeland @ Nansemond River- 7:00
Phoebus @ Woodside- 7:00
Tabb @ Warhill- 7:00
Gloucester @ Smithfield- 7:00
New Kent @ Grafton- 7:00
Churchland @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00
Denbigh @ Kecoughtan- 7:00
Atlantic Shores @ Isle of Wight Academy- 7:00
Christchurch @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00
Hampton Roads Academy @ St. John Paul the Great- 7:00
Northampton @ Arcadia- 6:00
Nandua @ West Point- 7:00

Saturday:

Granby @ I.C. Norcom- 1:00

