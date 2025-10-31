King's Fork downs Indian River to headline penultimate week of regular season

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Indian River and King's Fork entered Thursday's match-up with just one loss apiece, with each team falling to Oscar Smith earlier this season.

In a game in which neither team led by more than a touchdown, the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to top the Braves, 21-14. Zydareyus Wynn scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff and added the game-winning score on a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

In the private circuit, Norfolk Academy rolled past Catholic, 48-6, to finish the regular season 8-1 and lock up the TCIS crown.

Thursday:

King's Fork 21, Indian River 14

Western Branch 14, Deep Creek 7

Oscar Smith 61, Great Bridge 38

Hickory 48, Grassfield 14

Bayside 45, Ocean Lakes 20

Frank Cox 48, Princess Anne 6

Kempsville 42, Floyd Kellam 10

Salem 29, Tallwood 0

Landstown 69, First Colonial 14

Poquoson 42, Bruton 7

York 42, Jamestown 21

Hampton 57, Heritage 7

Bethel 55, Menchville 6

Norfolk Academy 48, Catholic

Nansemond-Suffolk 27, St. Anne's-Belfield 22

Southampton 56, Windsor 21

Friday:

Manor @ Maury- 7:00

Lakeland @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Phoebus @ Woodside- 7:00

Tabb @ Warhill- 7:00

Gloucester @ Smithfield- 7:00

New Kent @ Grafton- 7:00

Churchland @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Denbigh @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

Atlantic Shores @ Isle of Wight Academy- 7:00

Christchurch @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00

Hampton Roads Academy @ St. John Paul the Great- 7:00

Northampton @ Arcadia- 6:00

Nandua @ West Point- 7:00

Saturday:

Granby @ I.C. Norcom- 1:00