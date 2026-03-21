King's Fork product Beale relishing first NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- From King's Fork High School to Norfolk State to Hampton University, the 757 has always been home for George Beale Jr.

But prior to his senior season, the guard chose to take his skills to the power conference level, transferring to Central Florida of the Big 12.

"It was something new for me," Beale said. "But I grew to love it. I feel like I needed it to grow as a person and as a player so it's been really good for me."

The Suffolk native has embraced his opportunity, coming off the bench for the Knights. During a February showdown against TCU, Beale dropped a season-best 11 points, knocking down three three-pointers in the process. He learned to adjust to a more physical style of basketball.

"Just learning a lot from the coaches," he said of what's the season has been like for him. "At this level, it's very different, the physicality, the athleticism, so learning all that and just getting better and getting stronger, it's been good for me."

Beale had dreamed of playing in an NCAA Tournament his entire life and his leap of faith allowed that dream to become a reality. He and UCF earned an at-large berth in this year's big dance as the Knights faced UCLA on Friday night in Philadelphia. The Bruins prevailed, 75-71, but that didn't dampen Beale's appreciation of the moment.

"I'm still taking it all in," the senior guard smiled in the locker room after the contest. "It's always been a dream of mine since my freshman year. We came up short. My thing has always been just try to get here."

The former Bulldog scored five points for Central Florida in his lone NCAA Tournament contest.

No matter where he is, Beale wears the 757 on his sleeve, taking his role model status in his home town seriously.

"I just go out there and try to play my hardest," he noted. "I know all my people back home are following me and watching me, so I'm just trying to do a good job of setting an example for everybody back home."

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