Maury, Oscar Smith punch state title game tickets

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the third time in the last four years, Maury and Green Run met with a trip to the state championship game on the line and once again, the Commodores reigned supreme.

Damon McDaniel's fourth quarter interception clinched the victory for Maury, which held off the Stallions, 20-14, in the Class 5 state semifinal at Powhatan Field Saturday afternoon. The win advanced the Commodores to next Saturday's state title game, where they'll face Briar Woods at James Madison University at 11:30 AM.

"It's a good feeling to be there," Maury head coach Dyrri McCain said. "It's great to be back, to be able to have another week of practice, but we're not satisfied unless we win it next week. That's when we'll see all the smiles and the celebrating and all that."

Maury jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, as Au'Tori Newkirk found Lebron Bond to get the scoring going and Tayshawn Branche added another touchdown to double the Commodore advantage in the first quarter. Dezhawn Smith got the Stallions on the board in the second quarter with an 18-yard touchdown rush and the score would sit at 14-7 at the break.

The Newkirk-to-Bond connection worked for a second time in the third quarter, as the two hooked up for another touchdown, pushing the Commodore lead to 20-7 after a missed point-after try.

It would remain that way until the fourth quarter, when Green Run struck again. K'Saan Farrar scored on a short quarterback keeper to cut the Stallions' deficit to 20-14. They would force a punt and get the ball back with a little less than two minutes remaining, but McDaniel's pick iced the game for Maury.

"The emotions are really high right now," McDaniel said. "We worked really hard for this moment, through the season, offseason, through summer conditioning. Guys just came ready to work today and we just capitalized on every moment we could get."

The Commodores will appear in the state title game for the fourth straight season and for the fifth time in the last six years. They're looking to go back-to-back for the first time in program history.

Meanwhile, in the Class 6 semifinal, Oscar Smith remained perfect on the campaign and earned a spot in the state championship contest with a 42-7 triumph over Colonial Forge.

It took the Tigers a little bit to find their legs on the offensive end, but they opened the scoring in the second quarter when Lonnie Andrews III found Travis Johnson for a nine-yard touchdown strike. Johnson made an impressive adjustment to pull in a one-handed grab in the endzone. The two would connect again later in the frame as Oscar Smith went into the locker room with a 14-7 halftime lead.

Chris Scott's squad owned the game after the break. Brandon Nesbit found the endzone twice in the third quarter, tallying three-yard and 11-yard touchdown runs to push the Tigers' advantage to 28-7. Andrews capped off the scoring in the fourth with two touchdown passes, a 41-yard strike to Alvin Jones and a six-yarder to Charles McGlown.

Oscar Smith improved to 14-0 on the season and is back in the state title game for the third time in the last five years. The Tigers won two state crowns during the 2021 calendar year, topping South County, 62-21, in the spring and coming back to beat James Madison in the fall, 42-17.

That same James Madison team will be looking to avenge that loss next Saturday, awaiting Oscar Smith in the Class 6 title game. That will kick off at 5:00 PM at James Madison University.