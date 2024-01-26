News 3's Road to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off February 11 in Las Vegas and News 3 will have you covered every step of the way.

Sports Director Marc Davis will have coverage from Sin City, with reports throughout the day both on air and online beginning February 4 through February 12.

We'll give you an inside look at the festivities leading up to the big game, like Super Bowl Opening Night, the NFL Fan Experience, and what goes into the CBS production of the event.

We'll also follow Hampton Roads and Virginia connections to the teams kicking off and those close to them here in the commonwealth.

Norfolk boxer Keyshawn Davis is also part of the week, taking the ring at Mandolay Bay the Thursday before the Super Bowl.

Join News 3 during Super Bowl week for the only local coverage from Las Vegas.