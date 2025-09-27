No Limit Sports Live, Episode 5: Oscar Smith, Maury, Green Run, Poquoson all pick up big wins

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The last Friday in September treated us to some marquee match-ups on the high school gridiron, with a handful of teams picking up statement victories.

Oscar Smith used a big second half to take down King's Fork, 42-14, while Maury looked dominant in its victory over Churchland. Green Run came back to top Kempsville, while Poquoson snuck by Lafayette in overtime.

The guys also discuss Granby, Lake Taylor, Bayside, Warhill and more.

No Limit Sports Live is a collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3. It airs every Friday night live on WTKR's Facebook and Instagram pages through the end of high school football season.