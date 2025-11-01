No Limit Sports Live, Week 10: Warhill picks up big win and playoff pictures take shape

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The end of this Friday night's high school football games means only one week remains in the regular season and the playoff picture is starting to take shape.

This week on No Limit Sports Live, Drew Crosby and Marc Davis discuss Warhill's big win over Tabb that takes the Lions to 7-2. They promise to be a key factor in the Region 4A playoffs. With Hampton, Phoebus and Churchland also among the teams in that region, it will be a fun bracket to track throughout November.

Maury also rolled once again to improve to 8-1 and will defend its status as king of the mountain in Class 5. Warwick, King's Fork and Nansemond River will all take their shots at dethroning the Commodores.

Viewers also chimed in to talk about Bayside and Denbigh.

No Limit Sports Live is a collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3 and can be seen live every Friday night on WTKR's Instagram and Facebook pages through the end of high school football season.