No Limit Sports Live, Week 3: Maury, Phoebus, Churchland among Friday's winners

Maury held off Bishop McNamara in overtime, Phoebus kicked off its schedule with a convincing victory and Kempsville handed Bayside its first loss of the year. Fans chimed in to discuss Granby, Churchland, Warhill and Windsor.
No Limit Sports Live, Week 3- Maury's nail-biting win, Phoebus opens with victory
NO LIMIT SPORTS LIVE
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week three of high school football is in the books, with an area power holding on for a thrilling win and a handful of squads remaining unbeaten on the young season.

This week on No Limit Sports Live, we're discussing Maury's 38-35 triple overtime victory over Bishop McNamara. Phoebus opened its schedule with a 49-7 win over Denbigh, while Churchland and King's Fork were among those to stay undefeated. Bayside also suffered its first defeat of 2025, falling to Kempsville.

Fans weighed in during the weekly segment, asking about Norview, Windsor, Granby and Warhill.

No Limit Sports Live airs every Friday during football season at 11:35 p.m. on WTKR's Facebook and Instagram pages and is a weekly collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3.

