No Limit Sports Live, Week 4- Nansemond River, Bayside headline big Friday night

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As the Southeastern District gauntlet gets underway, one program made a strong statement in a battle of unbeatens Friday night.

This week on No Limit Sports Live, we're discussing Nansemond River's statement win over Western Branch. The Warriors rolled to a 40-6 triumph on the road to move to 3-0 on the season and handed the Bruins their first loss.

Bayside bounced back from last week's defeat to Kempsville, topping Salem, 34-21. The Marlins are 3-1 as they look to challenge Green Run for the Beach District title.

I.C. Norcom handled Manor, 38-8, in a Portsmouth city showdown. The Greyhounds picked up their first win of the season after kicking off with a difficult schedule.

Fans were also eager to discuss Saturday's clash between Oscar Smith and Indian River, another Southeastern District heavyweight fight.

No Limit Sports Live airs each Friday night at 11:35 on WTKR's Facebook and Instagram pages and is a collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3. Fans comment to drive the conversation.