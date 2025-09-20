No Limit Sports Live, Week 4- Nansemond River, Bayside headline big Friday night

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nansemond River cruised past Western Branch, Bayside bounced back with a big win over Salem, King's Fork pulled away from Great Bridge and Green Run continues its Beach District dominance.
No Limit Sports Live, Week 4- Nansemond River rolls, Oscar Smith and Indian River prepare to square off, Bayside upsets Salem and more
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As the Southeastern District gauntlet gets underway, one program made a strong statement in a battle of unbeatens Friday night.

This week on No Limit Sports Live, we're discussing Nansemond River's statement win over Western Branch. The Warriors rolled to a 40-6 triumph on the road to move to 3-0 on the season and handed the Bruins their first loss.

Bayside bounced back from last week's defeat to Kempsville, topping Salem, 34-21. The Marlins are 3-1 as they look to challenge Green Run for the Beach District title.

I.C. Norcom handled Manor, 38-8, in a Portsmouth city showdown. The Greyhounds picked up their first win of the season after kicking off with a difficult schedule.

Fans were also eager to discuss Saturday's clash between Oscar Smith and Indian River, another Southeastern District heavyweight fight.

No Limit Sports Live airs each Friday night at 11:35 on WTKR's Facebook and Instagram pages and is a collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3. Fans comment to drive the conversation.

