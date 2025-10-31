Norfolk State comes up short in meeting with Jackson, Delaware State

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- It's been a highly anticipated reunion since Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson were hired at their respective schools and Thursday night saw them meet again.

Jackson's Delaware State team opened up a 13 point lead and held off a late Norfolk State charge, topping the Spartans, 27-20, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, Norfolk State found the endzone. Otto Kuhns connected with JJ Evans for a 13-yard touchdown, giving the green and gold a 6-3 lead. VIck's NSU squad got the ball back with a chance to do more damage, but a blocked punt by the Hornets that they took in for a touchdown put the Spartans in a 10-6 hole at halftime.

After DSU added a field goal in the third, the Hornets widened the gap in the fourth. Kaiden Bennett found Tahmir Ellis for a 24-yard score to extend the advantage to 19-6. But Norfolk State still had some fight left. Kuhns uncorked a deep pass for Evans, who tipped the ball before pulling in the catch and dashing for a 70-yard touchdown, pulling the green and gold with six.

However, Delaware State wasn't done, as James Jones dashed 76 yards for a score on the ensuing drive. After adding a two-point conversion, the Hornets held a 27-13 lead with 6:38 to play.

NSU would add one more touchdown with 54 seconds left when Kuhns tallied his third touchdown pass of the night, finding DreSean Kendrick in the back of the endzone, but the Spartans were unable to recover an onside kick.

Vick and Jackson were teammates with the Eagles from 2009-2013 and became one of the most prolific quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL. They appeared in 51 games together with Jackson catching 220 passes from Vick for 4,044 yards and 24 touchdowns. Both have now entered the college coaching ranks and find themselves as conference rivals.

Thursday's loss dropped Norfolk State to 1-8 on the season, 0-2 in the MEAC, with Delaware State improving to 6-3, 2-0 in conference play.