Norfolk State Dominates Virginia-Lynchburg 62-0, Matches Sixth-Highest Point Total in Program History

NORFOLK — Norfolk State delivered one of the most complete performances of the Mike Vick era Saturday, overwhelming Virginia-Lynchburg 62-0 on Homecoming and tying for the sixth-highest scoring output in program history.

The Spartans improved to 4-3 overall and 3-0 at home while securing their second shutout of the season. Norfolk State previously blanked Winston-Salem State 56-0 in its season opener.

The game swung heavily in Norfolk State's favor early.

Michael Jones forced and recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, giving the Spartans possession deep in Virginia-Lynchburg territory. Although the Spartans came away empty on their first drive, they capitalized on another turnover moments later when Quintin Goins recovered a Dragons fumble. On the next play, Jalyn Daniels broke free for a touchdown run to give Norfolk State the lead.

Quarterback Deljay Bailey, making his first appearance since the Battle of the Bay game after returning from injury, later connected with Elyjah Mitchell for a touchdown pass. The Spartans continued to pile on points as Kam'Ryn Thomas added a scoring run and Norfolk State carried a commanding lead into the second quarter.

The Spartans exploded for 34 points in the second quarter, including three touchdowns that did not require an offensive snap.

Nasir Bashir returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown, Christian James raced 63 yards on a punt return score, and Kaleb Broadbent added a 39-yard interception return for another touchdown. James later scored again in the third quarter after scooping up a blocked punt by Goins and taking it to the end zone.

Those four defensive and special teams touchdowns accounted for 28 points in the rout.

Norfolk State's defense forced six turnovers, intercepting four passes and recovering two fumbles. Broadbent led the takeaway effort with two interceptions, while Bashir and Isaiah Hackett each added one. The Spartans held Virginia-Lynchburg to just 48 rushing yards and 224 total yards.

Brenden Thompson paced the defense with six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack, while BJ Blake added five tackles.

The Spartans also dominated on the ground, rushing for 299 yards on 35 carries, an average of 8.5 yards per attempt.

Daniels led the rushing attack with 87 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Ravon Moore Jr. added 57 yards, while Shamar Vick contributed 50 yards and a score. Eight different Norfolk State players carried the ball during the game.

Bailey finished 5 of 12 passing for 67 yards, one touchdown and one interception. DaJean Golmond completed 8 of 9 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Tyrone Jackson completed his lone pass attempt.

Following the victory, head coach Mike Vick said the Spartans remained focused on handling their business during Homecoming weekend.

"Our thing was just focus on this week and going out and getting the win and representing for NSU the way we know we should," Vick said. "We lost our Homecoming last year. We wanted to get a win and do it in good fashion. We don't get style points, but we wanted to make every possession count with offense, defense and special teams, and I think we did."The 62-point performance tied for the sixth-highest single-game scoring total in Norfolk State football history and marked one of the Spartans' most complete efforts of the 2026 season.

Norfolk State will now enjoy a week off before opening Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play on the road against two-time defending conference champion South Carolina State on Oct. 24 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The matchup will also serve as South Carolina State's Homecoming game.

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