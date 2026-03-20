Now a veteran assistant coach, Portsmouth's Theus guides UVS

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- Darius Theus is happy to talk about his Final Four appearance as a guard a VCU, but only when his UVA players ask him about it.

"I try not to do it too much because I don't want to keep bringing up the old days, sound like and old head," smiled Theus. "But we do talk about it. These guys, they want to know history."

"He's been where we're trying to go, the Final Four," added senior guard Malik Thomas. "He brings an unreal experience to this program and love Darius to death for all the things that he contributes."

Now he's settling into March Madness as an assistant coach. The Portsmouth native is in his tenth year in the coaching ranks, coming to UVA this past offseason with head coach Ryan Odom from VCU.

"It's been 15 years since the Final Four," Theus recalled. "To think about that and then think about where we are today, just so thankful, so blessed and I guess you could say I'm getting up there in the coaching years. It's been great. It's been a blessing."

Theus is passing on his skills, but as he's done at every step of his career, the I.C. Norcom product values building that basketball bond with the guys in the locker room.

"I'm a big family guy," he pointed out. "I love connecting with the players. Just being with them day-to-day, that's probably my favorite thing about it, connecting with the guys every day."

"He brings energy," senior guard Jacari White said. "He always lifts us up. He brings some realness to the team, to the group, so I'm really appreciative of him."

While he's not one to initiate stories of the glory days, perhaps the players of the present can learn from Theus's March magic of the past.

"You get a chance to make history," he noted. "Don't take it for granted, don't come out there relaxed. Be out there with urgency and go for it."

The former Greyhound is no stranger to the bright lights of the Big Dance and it's a feeling that never goes away, whether on the court or on the bench.

"It never gets old," said Theus. "This feeling doesn't get old. It's special. Those butterflies, talking to you right now there are butterflies. It's special. Thankful, so thankful."

Virginia tips off the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon at 1:50 p.m. against Wright State.

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