ODU starting quarterback announcement coming soon

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Head coach Ricky Rahne and his coaching staff evaluate players at every position to see who will give the Monarchs the best chance to win.

When it comes to quarterback, that decision is still up in the air, at least publicly.

Rahne indicated that the team isn't ready to lift the curtain on who will trot out to lead the offense during ODU's week one game against Norfolk State.

"We're not ready to announce yet," the head coach said during Wednesday's media day at S.B. Ballard Stadium. "We'll announce shortly."

Quinn Henicle may not have been last year's starter, but has seen plenty of meaningful snaps during his last two years in the program. Following Colton Joseph's departure, Henicle started the Cure Bowl in December and led the Monarchs to a victory over South Florida, earning the game's MVP honor in the process. Redshirt freshman Ryan Huff and Washington State transfer Jaxon Potter are the two other quarterbacks in the mix.

"It's a process and obviously it's about moving the football up and down the field and ultimately scoring points," Rahne said of making the selection. "Obviously leadership is another quality of it. There's different ways to move the ball, but we've got to be able to be accurate with the football and make great decisions and who's going to help us score the most points and win the most games."

Henicle was the only quarterback to comment Wednesday evening. The redshirt sophomore says he just takes everything in stride whether he's in a battle for the top spot on the depth chart or not.

"My biggest opponent is myself," Henicle noted. "I prepare the same way. I don't like to overthink it. I just be myself, prepare how I do, work how I do and just let it play out."

The quarterback may not be considered a returning starter, but the minutes he's seen on the field and the time he's spent at practice gives him a familiarity with Old Dominion. Entering his third year, he's had plenty of experience, especially in practice learning behind Joseph and others. He noted he spent a lot of time working on pocket movement and pocket presence during the offseason and he puts a lot of responsibility on his shoulders in terms of leadership.

"Being the back-up the last two years, I took a step back and really studied how these guys led and how other teammates responded and used it to propel myself this year as a leader," he pointed out. "I feel like I've done a good job leading that offensive group and really the whole team, so I feel confident. I love my guys, I feel the same love from them, so good group and I'm just ready to go to battle with them."

Henicle and Old Dominion open their season September 5 at home against Norfolk State.

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