Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer

Lake Taylor won its fourth state championship in 2025. How will the Titans follow it up in 2026? Head coach Hank Sawyer, a 43-year coaching veteran, stopped by to give us a glimpse of what we can expect from his squad this season. He's also sharing some other interesting facts from his coaching tenure.
News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer
HANK SAWYER
Posted

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Lake Taylor is fresh off its fourth state championship, adding to the strong legacy of longtime head coach Hank Sawyer. Now the Titans enter 2026 eyeing back-to-back crowns.

Sawyer sat down for the latest edition of the News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast and shared some insights about his team heading into this year's campaign. A strong group of players return from last season's 13-2 squad.

The head coach also shared a little bit about being an old school coach who can still get his players to buy into his style and gameplan.

Also covered- one of his go-to saying, as well as his love of dogs.

Lake Taylor opens the season August 28 at home against Heritage.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

True Crime 757 Podcast