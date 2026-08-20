News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Lake Taylor is fresh off its fourth state championship, adding to the strong legacy of longtime head coach Hank Sawyer. Now the Titans enter 2026 eyeing back-to-back crowns.

Sawyer sat down for the latest edition of the News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast and shared some insights about his team heading into this year's campaign. A strong group of players return from last season's 13-2 squad.

The head coach also shared a little bit about being an old school coach who can still get his players to buy into his style and gameplan.

Also covered- one of his go-to saying, as well as his love of dogs.

Lake Taylor opens the season August 28 at home against Heritage.

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