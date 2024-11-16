Old Dominion Football Coach's Show: November 15

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's one that might mean a little bit more to Old Dominion fans. The Royal Rivalry is renewed as the Monarchs take on James Madison, with the two foes tied for second place in the Sun Belt East.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses Saturday's showdown with the Dukes, which will take place in front of a sold out crowd at S.B. Ballard Stadium. We're also talking about what the silver and blue accomplished during the bye week and where the team is with three games to go.

ODU has to win two of its final three games to earn bowl eligibility. Zach Staton tells us how this is a situation familiar to the Monarchs.

Old Dominion and James Madison kick off at 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon. Click on the above video link to view this week's Old Dominion Football Coach's Show.