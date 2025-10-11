Old Dominion Football Coach's Show: October 10

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion is out to its best start since 2012 and the Monarchs hit the road hoping to keep it going at a place that hasn't been kind to them in years past.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses Saturday's showdown with Marshall. ODU has won four in a row and is receiving votes in the latest Coaches Poll, but will need to overcome some Huntington demons to keep that upward trajectory going. ODU is 1-9 all-time against the Thundering Herd, has lost seven in a row in the series and is 0-5 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The silver and blue are coming off a dominant 47-7 win over Coastal Carolina. Colton Joseph was once again stellar and the defense was a brick wall, holding CCU to 189 yards, while the Old Dominion offense gained 619 yards. Coach Rahne breaks down three of the key plays that helped lead to the victory.

ODU and Marshall kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and fans can catch the game on ESPN+.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on WGNT through the end of football season.