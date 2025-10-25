Old Dominion Football Coach's Show: October 24

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After back-to-back losses, the Monarchs return home looking to get back in the win column as they take on Appalachian State in a homecoming showdown.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne breaks down the Mountaineers and gives us a glimpse of what they do well. ODU and App State enter Saturday's showdown with identical 4-3 records, 1-2 in Sun Belt play, with the Mountaineers falling to Coastal Carolina, 45-37, their last time out. App State enters with a strong offense, the league's leading rusher and defensive standouts who can make plays in each position group.

The silver and blue dropped a 63-27 decision at James Madison last Saturday. Coach Rahne takes us through some of the key plays from the first half of that contest in Harrisonburg.

Old Dominion and App State kick off at noon Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk through the end of college football season.