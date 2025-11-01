Old Dominion Football Coach's Show: October 31

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion football isn't necessarily chasing bowl eligibility, but going 1-0 one more time will get the Monarchs to that coveted sixth win of the season.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne tells us what stands out about Saturday's opponent, Louisiana-Monroe. ULM enters the contest 3-5 and on a four game skid, but don't be fooled. The Warhawks can do plenty of things well, boasting two strong running backs, a quarterback who can extend the play and a defense that only allows 370 yards per game. They've also only allowed nine total sacks on the season, which is good enough to rank in the country's top 20. Saturday will mark the Monarchs' first ever game in the state of Louisiana.

ODU snapped a two game slide last weekend with a 24-21 win over Appalachian State, a game that saw both sides of the ball stand out at times. Rahne breaks down some of the key plays that led to the silver and blue's most recent victory.

We're also having some fun and talking Halloween with Coach Rahne. Which are his favorite treats during the holiday and which would he rather see eliminated from existence? The answer lies within this week's show.

ODU and Louisiana-Monroe kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and fans can catch the game on ESPN+.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday on The Spot Norfolk 27 at 8:30 p.m. through the end of college football season, though there will be no show next Friday, November 7, with the Monarchs on a bye week.