Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 12

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After picking up its first win of the season, the Old Dominion football team hits the road looking to take down Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium this Saturday night.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the match-up against the Hokies. The Monarchs enter with a 1-1 record as Tech searches for its first win of the campaign. ODU has fallen in the last two games of the series and looks to pick up its first ever road win against a power conference foe Saturday evening.

Rahne also breaks down some plays from this past weekend's 54-6 win over North Carolina Central.

Jason Henderson made headlines earlier this week by announcing that he was stepping away from football. Rahne discussed Henderson's decision and what he's meant to the program.

Old Dominion and Virginia Tech kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. Fans who aren't making the trip to Blacksburg can catch the game on ACC Network.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on WGNT through the end of football season.