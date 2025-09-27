Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- September 26

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's been nearly two weeks since Old Dominion football fans have had a chance to see the Monarchs take the field, but tomorrow the silver and blue return to S.B. Ballard Stadium looking to keep up their winning ways.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne breaks down Liberty, which visits Norfolk Saturday night. The Flames have handed ODU three losses during Rahne's tenure, none of them particularly close, but the head coach noted that his squad has yet to play its best football against its in-state foe from Lynchburg. Oscar Smith product and quarterback Ethan Vasko is expected to play for the Flames, after leaving last Saturday's loss to James Madison with an injury. Liberty enters the game 1-3 on the season.

The Monarchs are coming off a bye week following their historic 45-26 win over Virginia Tech. Rahne breaks down some key plays that led to the victory in Blacksburg.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Friday at 8:30 p.m. on WGNT through the end of college football season.