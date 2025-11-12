Old Dominion holds off Norfolk State as teams renew crosstown rivalry

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's Robert Davis Jr. said Monday he expected Tuesday night's showdown with Norfolk State at Chartway Arena to "be a movie" and "a night to remember."

The crosstown rivalry showdown, being played for the first time since December of 2022, certainly lived up to its billing and turned out to be a feature with a thrilling ending.

Anthony McComb's final three point attempt was off the mark in the final seconds, allowing Old Dominion to hold on for a 60-57 victory over the Spartans in front of nearly 8,000 fans in the Monarchs' home venue. It marked ODU's sixth straight win in the series and improved the silver and blue to 2-1 on the young season.

"You could tell those young men wanted to win in the worst way," Old Dominion head coach Mike Jones said of both teams. "Thankful that we got it done. That's what I want it to be like... we win games like that, these people keep coming back."

"That was a great game for the fans," added Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones. "Probably not a good for the coaches, especially me with a loss, but it was a great game for the fans and I know, talking to Mike before the game, I know he definitely wants to try and keep it going beyond next year."

The Spartans, who fell to 2-2 on the campaign, lost their second straight contest by just three points. As was the case in Saturday's game against William & Mary, NSU had a chance at a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds, but was unable to knock it down.

Norfolk State used a 10-0 run in the first half to open up a 17-8 advantage, but the Monarchs responded. Down 28-21 with 3:21 remaining in the frame, ODU uncorked a 17-0 spurt that covered the final minutes of the opening half and the beginning of the second stanza, with Scottie Hubbard's three-pointer putting the silver and blue in front, 38-28, with 18:15 left in the game.

The green and gold had an answer, going on a 12-2 run from that point as Jordan Leaks tied things up at 40 with a floater, putting it back to even with less than 13 minutes remaining.

But NSU was unable to take the lead back. The Spartans kept Old Dominion within reach, as the Monarchs led by no more than six points the rest of the way, but the hosts always seemed to hit a shot as the visitors were closing in on them.

McComb connected on a triple with 2:54 to play, tying the game at 55-55 and setting up the thrilling finish. Tied at 57, Jordan Battle drove down the lane and dropped the ball off for Cal Swanton-Rodger, who delivered the two-handed dunk to push ODU back in front. After LJ Thomas's free throw capped off the scoring, McComb got one more chance to tie the game with five seconds left, but his shot sailed to the right of the rim and Thomas pulled down the board to seal the victory.

Thomas led the way with 20 points while KC Shaw added 16 points for Old Dominion. Hubbard scored nine points on three big triples.

Elijah Jamison led Norfolk State with 14 points with McComb chipping in 13 points.

The victory gives the Monarchs a 16-6 advantage in the all-time series between the two rivals. They'll square off again next season, this time on the Spartans' home floor at Echols Hall.

ODU returns to action Saturday at George Washington, with Norfolk State traveling to Towson Friday.