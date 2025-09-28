Old Dominion overcomes turnovers, snaps skid in series against Liberty

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ricky Rahne said throughout the week that he wanted his Old Dominion squad to play its best football against Liberty. During his tenure leading the Monarchs, he didn't feel like they had done that yet when facing the Flames.

ODU fell short of playing its best 60 minutes, but still was able to get Rahne his first victory over the silver and blue's in-state foe from Lynchburg.

The Monarchs overcame four turnovers, including three inside the Liberty five-yard line, to top the Flames, 21-7, on a soggy Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The victory improved Old Dominion's record to 3-1, its best start since 2014.

"I think we played pretty good ball in between the 20's," Rahne said after the victory. "I don't see this being an epidemic or anything like that. I think it's just one of those days that you don't like to see in terms of the redzone, but there's still a lot of good football out there."

The turnover bug big Old Dominion on its first drive. Trequan Jones took the handoff and tried to surge into the endzone, but the ball was punched loose and recovered by the Flames. The second fumble took place in the second quarter near the goal line, as Colton Joseph delivered a shovel pass to Maurki James, who referees determined made the catch and fumbled. ODU's third fumble came near the end of the half, as Joseph reached for a touchdown, but was determined to have lost the ball before breaking the plain.

The Monarchs got on the scoreboard first in the second quarter, when Joseph connected with T.J. Johnson for a 22 yard touchdown pass. They doubled their lead three minutes later when Joseph found Jacory Thomas from 31 yards out for the score, giving the silver and blue a 14-0 lead at the half.

Liberty found the endzone in the third quarter with a Julian Gray four yard touchdown rush, but that's all the scoring the Flames could muster. Old Dominion slammed the door in the fourth quarter, when Joseph connected with Thomas again on the sideline, who raced into the endzone for the 55-yard touchdown conversion.

As Rahne pointed out, the team fared well between the 20-yard lines and racked up 489 yards of total offense. ODU's defense held Liberty to just 203 total yards, the lowest total by an opponent since the Monarchs converted to FBS. Rahne's defensive group also forced three turnovers of its own.

Joseph finished his night completing 18 of his 26 pass attempts for 271 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He added 76 rushing yards, second on the team behind Jones's 89. Thomas pulled in five receptions for 114 yards and the two scores.

Old Dominion kicks off Sun Belt play next Saturday, welcoming Coastal Carolina to S.B. Ballard Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.