Old Dominion's Jones hospitalized after heart attack in Hawaii

HOLOLULU, HI (WTKR)- Old Dominion head basketball coach Jeff Jones suffered a heart attack in Honolulu on Wednesday night, the athletic department announced in a release Thursday evening.

Jones was hospitalized Wednesday evening and is resting comfortably. He is expected to make a full recovery and will remain in the hospital for the next 48-72 hours for observation, according to the release.

Old Dominion is in Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic and tips off Thursday evening against Texas Christian. Assistant coach Kieran Donohue will serve as interim head coach for the team's tournament stay in the Aloha State.

The Monarchs face TCU Thursday and will play Friday and Sunday in Honolulu as well. While he will remain in the hospital for the next two to three days, there is no word on when Jones might return to the bench. Following the tournament in Hawaii, ODU opens Sun Belt Conference play on December 30 at home against South Alabama.

This is a developing story and we will bring the latest details as they become available.