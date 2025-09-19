Phoebus winning streak, Southeastern District showdowns headline week four of high school football

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week four of high school football in Hampton Roads features some marquee match-ups, but before the weekend even arrived, Phoebus moved closer to history.

The Phantoms' 41-0 win over Kecoughtan Thursday night pushed their winning streak to 51 games, just one shy of the VHSL record of 52 held by Phoebus (2008-2011) and Riverheads (2018-2022). Jeremy Blunt's squad will be back in action next Saturday against Warwick, a team with Peninsula District title hope of its own.

Hampton moved to 3-0 with a win Thursday night, topping Woodside, 37-7.

Nansemond River will visit Western Branch in our 757 Showdown and Oscar Smith will host Indian River on Saturday afternoon, as all four teams look for key victories in their respective hunts for the Southeastern District title.

Thursday:

Phoebus 41, Kecoughtan 0

Hampton 47, Woodside 7

Lafayette 63, Bruton 0

New Kent 20, Tabb 10

Colonial Heights 42, Southampton 8

Friday:

Amelia @ Nandua- 6:00

St. Christopher's @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30

Nansemond River @ Western Branch- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Landstown- 7:00

Salem @ Bayside- 7:00

Tallwood @ First Colonial- 7:00

Floyd Kellam @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Green Run- 7:00

Hickory @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Great Bridge @ King's Fork- 7:00

Norview @ Granby- 7:00

Denbigh @ Bethel- 7:00

Heritage @ Warwick- 7:00

York @ Gloucester- 7:00

Poquoson @ Grafton- 7:00

Smithfield @ Warhill- 7:00

Churchland @ Henrico- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Manor- 7:00

Booker T. Washington @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Arcadia @ Snow Hill (MD)- 7:00

Windsor @ Northampton- 7:00

Hampton Roads Academy @ Nansemond-Suffolk- 7:00

North Cross @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Catholic @ Isle of Wight- 7:00

Saturday:

Indian River @ Oscar Smith- 1:00