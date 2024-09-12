Princess Anne football to forfeit Friday's game at Green Run

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Princess Anne and Green Run will not play their scheduled game for this Friday.

The Cavaliers will forfeit the contest due to a lack of available healthy players. The Stallions announced the game's cancellation on social media.

Princess Anne is still in search of its first victory on the young season, after falling to Bayside and Kempsville to open its schedule. The Cavaliers have been outscored 101-0 in those two contests. Head coach Phillip Sims told the Virginian Pilot his squad only had 18 healthy players Wednesday night.

Green Run is off to a 2-0 start and extended its Beach District winning streak to 39 games (including playoffs) last Friday with a victory at Floyd Kellam. Combined with a season-opening win over Tallwood, the Stallions have outscored opponents 103-0.

Next up, Princess Anne is scheduled to host Landstown next Friday. Green Run will travel to Frank Cox for its next outing, also September 20.