Princess Anne product Hudson retires immediately following World Series win

LOS ANGELES, CA (WTKR)- Daniel Hudson's career was spent with seven different teams stretched across 16 seasons. That career came to an end Wednesday night.

Hudson announced his retirement in the moments following the Dodgers' World Series-clinching win over the Yankees. The Princess Anne product celebrated on the field with his Los Angeles teammates after winning his second championship.

"This was the only reason I came back,to go out on top, and that's what's happening," Hudson told reporters.

The veteran pitcher saw time in two World Series games this year, striking out two batters in game three but taking the loss in game four after allowing four runs in New York's lone victory of the series.

Hudson signed a minor league deal at the beginning of the year with the Dodgers, but performed well enough to make the team's opening day roster. He appeared in 65 games in 2024, posting a 3.00 ERA. The 65 appearances marked the most for the Virginia Beach product since 2019, when he helped the Nationals to their first World Series title and tallied the final outs in game seven to lock up the win over Houston.

Drafted by the White Sox in 2009, the Old Dominion product sported a 65-45 career record to go along with a 3.74 ERA and 817 strikeouts. Hudson also suited up for the Diamondbacks, Pirates, Blue Jays and Padres.