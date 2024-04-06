Princess Anne's James, NC State bounced in Final Four

CLEVELAND, OH (WTKR)- Aziaha James put herself on the national map during this year's NCAA Tournament, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

James, a Princess Anne product, and North Carolina State fell to South Carolina in the Final Four, 78-59, Friday night.

Playing in its first national semifinal since 1998, the Wolfpack went toe-to-toe with the favorites in the first half, going into the locker room trailing 32-31. The wheels fell off for NC State in the third quarter, as the Gamecocks outscored them in the frame, 29-6, pulling away and slamming the door.

The former Cavalier scored 20 points, connecting on six of her 17 field goal attempts. James added two rebounds and a steal to her stat line during the contest.

North Carolina State wraps up its season 31-7.