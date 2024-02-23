Sophomore Monarch paces Menchville cheerleading squad

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Menchville sophomore Brielle McPherson started cheerleading in seventh grade and it did not take long for her to get hooked.

"When I first started doing it," she said of when she began to really enjoy the sport. "I've always danced, so cheering was just the next step to my high school career."

She may only be a 10th-grader, but Brielle is already contributing to her team beyond her years. Head coach Raven Webb says she's valuable to the Monarchs' varsity squad and the cheerleader herself is embracing every moment.

"If I need anything from Brielle, she always steps in," Webb pointed out. "Even if I don't ask for anything, she takes initiative to help all her teammates on and off the field and court."

"I like riding the bus with my teammates," McPherson added. "We have a sisterhood that can't be broken."

It's a sisterhood that stretches far beyond what you see on the sideline. Plenty of hard work and coordination takes place behind the scenes to make game days a success, so there's more to the sport than some might think.

"It's actually a lot of hard work," Brielle noted. "We don't just stomp and shake and yell. It's a lot that we have to do to prepare our bodies and be fit."

Cheerleading is only part of the sophomore's story. She says she gets all A's and B's in the classroom and is also a student ambassador. There's a lot on her plate, but she finds a balance thanks in part to the help of family.

"My mom helps me through a lot of it," Brielle said. "She tells me to do good every day before to school and when I come to school she motivates me."

This sophomore sensation has more than two years of high school remaining, but she already has an eye on her future. McPherson wants to be an occupational therapist and use her talents to help those in need bounce back.

"I want to help people that have had strokes and heart attacks and help them regain everyday skills."

"Brielle can do whatever she wants after high school," Webb said. "She is bound for greatness."

If you have a nominee for Student-Athlete of the Week, just send an email to marc.davis@wtkr.com.