Sources: Norfolk State to hire Dawson Odums as head football coach

NORFOLK, Va. - Dawson Odums, the head football coach at Southern University, has been selected as the new head football coach at Norfolk State University. This, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the hire. They spoke to News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler on the condition of anonymity because the news had yet to be officially released by the school. The hire was first reported by Steven J. Gaither of HBCUGameday.com

Odums, who recently completed his ninth season at Southern, is a native of Shelby, North Carolina and graduated from current-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) program North Carolina Central where he played football. He has nearly two decades of coaching experience under his belt, including three seasons in various positions at MEAC program, North Carolina A&T prior to taking the job at Southern. As the head coach at SU, Odums' record was 63-and-35. His Jaguars team went 5-and-1 in its abbreviated spring 2021 season.

According to a source, members of the current Norfolk State football staff were briefed on the hire during a 2 p.m. meeting Tuesday with NSU Athletics Director Melody Webb. The school's official announcement is expected to be made Wednesday. Multiple sources say a team meeting is scheduled for Noon Wednesday.

Odums, according to The Advocate, earned a salary of $180,000 per season after a contract extension in 2017. FootballScoop.com reports Odums is in-line for a six-year deal at NSU which will pay him $225,000 annually.

Odums will replace Latrell Scott, who resigned March 3rd.