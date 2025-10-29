Stallions on the rise: Green Run volleyball enjoying turnaround season

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It hasn't always been easy being a Green Run volleyball player. Take last season for example, when the Stallions stumbled to just three wins.

"It was rough," recalled senior outside hitter and libero Bryce Hunter. "We had our ups and downs but we did persevere. We just stuck through it."

"I think it got us experience for this year, built up experience for this year," senior outside hitter Torin Kernan added.

What a difference a year can make as the team has totally flipped the script. The group has climbed from just three wins last season to 11 victories and counting in 2025. The Stallions are boasting a winning record in late October and are spiking their way up the standings.

"It's amazing," Kernan said. "I look forward more to coming to volleyball, I have fun, I have new teammates that are awesome. They keep everybody hype."

"It feels amazing, just going from three wins to 10-plus, over .500, it's just amazing," added Hunter. "I think the mindset was just 'keep working.'"

That work is paying off, taking Green Run to heights that have surprised even head coach Makeba Davis. He says he doesn't recall the last time a boys volleyball team from the school finished with a record above the .500 mark.

"We were rebuilding," Davis pointed out. "We didn't anticipate such a great season and this season is really wonderful because of the players and their development."

And for the first time in more than a decade, the program will play beyond the regular season. Not only are the Stallions set to make the playoffs, they're in line to host a first round match-up, something that others may have found hard to believe before the campaign began.

"Seeing this team grow and develop over the last four years, it's amazing," said Hunter. "Now we're a part of the playoffs."

"It's great to show the whole school system that we're here and we're ready to fight," Kernan proclaimed.

The team is hoping that fight will lead to some unprecedented results. Take a look around Green Run's gym and you won't see any banners for boys volleyball, but this group has its eyes on a new prize.

"We're trying to go to states," noted Kernan. "We're trying to win it all."

"Just take it all the way," reinforced Hunter. "Go to states, win the championship and just stay hungry for it."

"I envision this team really having an opportunity to get a banner one day," Davis added. "I believe there are players on the team who also could be banner-worthy and that means they make first-team All-State and things like that."

The Stallions are galloping towards success the program has never seen and say they're ready to assert themselves as a team to be reckoned with for years to come.

"Don't count us out," Hunter said. "We're here to make a statement."

"We're here," said Kernan. "Green Run volleyball is here and here to stay in Virginia Beach volleyball.

Green Run will wrap up its regular season Thursday at home against Norview before opening the playoffs Monday.